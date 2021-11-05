Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.