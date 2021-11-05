Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.66. 809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.

