Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of IAA worth $40,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at about $949,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215,903 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in IAA by 13.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IAA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $53.99 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAA. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

