Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
Shares of CLDT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 246,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.