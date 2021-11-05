Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.46% and a negative net margin of 11,080.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 17,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,633. The stock has a market cap of $353.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.48. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

