Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $302.52

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.52 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 306.50 ($4.00). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 798,220 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £854.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.52.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.