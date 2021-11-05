Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $281.22

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.22 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63), with a volume of 213,540 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 49.35 and a quick ratio of 47.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 292.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.22. The stock has a market cap of £417.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

