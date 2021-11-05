China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

About China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.