Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPRQF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.01.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

