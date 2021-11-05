Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRQF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.55 price objective (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF remained flat at $$12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

