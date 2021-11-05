Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPRQF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.55 price target (down previously from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:PPRQF remained flat at $$12.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.