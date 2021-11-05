Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chorus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

