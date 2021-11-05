ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

CDXC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 433,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,859. The company has a market capitalization of $424.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.