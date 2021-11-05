Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $43.75 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $43.75 or 0.00071813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $31.07 million and approximately $470,489.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00249663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

