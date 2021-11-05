Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,113 shares of company stock valued at $17,012,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $190.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1 year low of $133.01 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

