CIBC Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMMPF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

KMMPF remained flat at $$18.36 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

