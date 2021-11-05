CIBC Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of SAPIF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. 3,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. Saputo has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

