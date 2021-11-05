CIBC Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 510,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.27. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$29.22 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.