Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.52.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.70. 37,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,373. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.