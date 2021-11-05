Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

NYSE:CNK traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 159,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

