Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $440.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $443.94. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

