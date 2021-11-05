Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Tops $105,478.85

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $105,478.85 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.55 or 0.00420619 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.31 or 0.01043259 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

