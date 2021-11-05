Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Shares Down 4.9%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

Citizen Watch Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

