Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 1.3% Higher

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

