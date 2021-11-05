Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Lowered to $88.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,528. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.