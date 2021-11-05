City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $531.89

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 531.89 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.74), with a volume of 5,053 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 22,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £124,685 ($162,901.75). Also, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £62,067.50 ($81,091.59). Insiders sold 48,635 shares of company stock worth $26,749,250 over the last three months.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

