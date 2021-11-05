Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 5,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,060 shares.The stock last traded at $66.22 and had previously closed at $61.12.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

