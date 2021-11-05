Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Clearwater Paper in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CLW opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $652.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 265,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

