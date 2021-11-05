Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Clever Leaves worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clever Leaves by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price objective on the stock.

CLVR stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

