Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 19839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Get Codexis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Codexis during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Codexis during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Codexis by 84.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.