Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.33 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 703.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

