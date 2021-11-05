Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $91.26, but opened at $81.50. Cognex shares last traded at $80.34, with a volume of 4,767 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

