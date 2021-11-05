Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 32.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,909,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.12 on Friday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

