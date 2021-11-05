Coin Artist 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,323.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.