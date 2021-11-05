Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $239.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

