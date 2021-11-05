Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of Colony Bankcorp worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 476,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $257.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

