Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading Down 0%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.89 and last traded at $64.89. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

