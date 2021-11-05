CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $9.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.52.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. CommScope has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.