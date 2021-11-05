Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $65.94 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

