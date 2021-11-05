CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s (CMPUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$85.00 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.