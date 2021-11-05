Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Tops $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,143.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.05 or 0.07353256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.00327307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.51 or 0.00978861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00087253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.00 or 0.00423599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.00281639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00242464 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

