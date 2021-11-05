Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149,402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.54% of Conformis worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

