Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 113,555.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,580,000 after buying an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,960,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $219.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.14 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

