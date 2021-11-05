Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to C$2,700.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,308.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $26.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,732.34. 496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,064.99 and a 52-week high of $1,841.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,725.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,592.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.