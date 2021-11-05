ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $946,482.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00272590 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

