Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 648,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000.

NYSEMKT GIG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

