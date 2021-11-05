Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,683 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 21.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Adobe by 37.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 187,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,255,000 after buying an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $665.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $629.29 and a 200 day moving average of $585.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $676.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

