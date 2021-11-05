Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 3,280 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 309.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $371.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.61 and its 200-day moving average is $328.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The company has a market capitalization of $391.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

