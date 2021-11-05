CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Up 69.3% Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and $215,578.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 69.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

