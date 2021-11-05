Contrasting DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Energy Transfer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DT Midstream and Energy Transfer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67 Energy Transfer 0 0 13 1 3.07

DT Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.95%. Energy Transfer has a consensus price target of $12.91, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Energy Transfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Energy Transfer 6.99% 16.03% 5.30%

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Energy Transfer pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Energy Transfer pays out -338.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and Energy Transfer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.12 $312.00 million N/A N/A Energy Transfer $38.95 billion 0.64 -$647.00 million ($0.18) -51.28

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Transfer.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats DT Midstream on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other. The Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment owns and operates natural gas transportation pipelines. The Interstate Transportation and Storage segment includes transportation pipelines, storage facilities and gathering systems and deliver the natural gas to industrial end-users and other pipelines. The Midstream segment consists of natural gas gathering, compression, treating, processing, storage, and transportation. The NGL and Refined Products Transportation segment engages in the operations transport, store and execute acquisition and marketing activities utilizing a complementary network of pipelines, storage and blending facilities, and strategic off-take locations that provide access to multiple NGL markets. The Crude Oil Transportation and Services segment provides transportation, terminalling, acqui

